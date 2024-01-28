The Freezing Rain in the Middle of the Winter During the Brutal Siege of the GAZA strip that lasts already more than 111 days - part 2 - Sleeping Child Strapped to Bike in Rain

The freezing rain in the middle of the winter during the brutal siege of the Gaza strip that lasts already more than 111 days - part 2 - Sleeping Child Strapped to Bike

Families forced to flee Khan Younis in the rain

Adding:

Israel-Gaza Conflict: January 26-27 (Recap)

1️⃣ Thousands fleeing fighting in Khan Younis have arrived in overcrowded Rafah, where people are sleeping on the street and in tent camps flooded with sewage..

2️⃣ Cutting a “lifeline” to 2 million people in Gaza is “collective punishment”, says Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.

3️⃣ Several countries, including the United States, are reviewing funding to UNRWA after Israel alleged some of its staff were involved in Hamas’s October 7 attacks.

4️⃣ The UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees has shared posts highlighting its role in responding to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, “UNRWA is the primary humanitarian agency in Gaza, with over 2 million people depending on it for their sheer survival,” the agency said in a social media post.

5️⃣ Gilad Kariv, a member of the Israeli Knesset and Labor politician, has reportedly called for the release of protesters arrested in antigovernment and pro-ceasefire demonstrations in Tel Aviv on Saturday Night.

6️⃣ British politician Jeremy Corbyn has called the UK’s decision to suspend UNRWA assistance an act of “collective punishment” against the people of Gaza. “Yesterday, the ICJ found a plausible risk of genocide in Gaza. Today, the UK has joined others in suspending funding to UNRWA,” Corbyn said in a post on X on Saturday. “This is collective punishment – our government should be ashamed of its moral depravity toward Palestinians starving to death.”

At least 26,257 people including more than 10,000 children, have been killed and over 64,797 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll from the October 7 attack in Israel stands at 1,139.





