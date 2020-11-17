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SpaceX ISS Green Screen Fakery
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204 views • November 17, 2020
These ISS (International Space Scam) videos are usually filmed on a ZERO G plane, with a mock up of the fake space station interior.
The editors of this video either accidentally of intentionally didn't edit out the part isolated here. If intentional, it just indicates how confident they are that the population has been sufficiently indoctrinated to the point that the NASA shills can cynically leave these 'mistakes' in, or they're just flaunting these mistakes to give Flat Earth researchers something to reveal. Either way, they know the masses are completely fooled, so anything goes, no matter how blatant or absurd.
The editors of this video either accidentally of intentionally didn't edit out the part isolated here. If intentional, it just indicates how confident they are that the population has been sufficiently indoctrinated to the point that the NASA shills can cynically leave these 'mistakes' in, or they're just flaunting these mistakes to give Flat Earth researchers something to reveal. Either way, they know the masses are completely fooled, so anything goes, no matter how blatant or absurd.
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