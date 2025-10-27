© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Utah Crushes Colorado 53-7 | Big 12 Football Highlights October 25, 2025
Description
In a dominant display at home, the Utah Utes defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 53-7, powered by QB Devon Dampier and running back Wayshawn Parker’s explosive performance. Utah remains bowl eligible and strengthens their Big 12 presence. Watch the highlights now.
Hashtags
#UtahUtes #ColoradoBuffaloes #Big12Football #CollegeFootball #NCAAF #FootballHighlights #bowleligibleinoctober