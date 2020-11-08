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'Google-YouTube Are Shutting Down My YouTube Channel: November 08, 2020
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312 views • November 08, 2020
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
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Please Subscribe, Like (ring the bell for updates) and visit https://www.terral03.com to watch Full Report Videos. Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Google-YouTube are deleting channel content from months ago and issuing “Strikes” to deliberately take down channels presenting narratives against the “Take the Damned Covid-19 Vaccine” narrative. Google-YouTube issued their first warning on October 19, 2020, when the channel had zero warnings for years and years from the beginning. Google-YouTube then issued a Strike against my channel on October 20, 2020 for a video that was uploaded on September 09, 2020, before the Warning was issued. Then, to add insult to injury, and reveal WHOTube Elite-Genocide-Agenda Policy, Google-YouTube issued their second Strike against my channel for a video uploaded on June 23, 2020 long before issuing their first frivolous Warning.
The evidence says that WHOTube will issue their third and final Strike against my channel in the days after this current two-week suspension period is over.
https://atlasvpn.com/blog/2-million-youtube-channels-removed-with-87-of-channels-promoting-scams
WHOTube has likely already identified the video they will use to shut my channel down part of a deliberate Plan to delete content and channels voicing opinions against their Elite Bioweapon Vaccine narrative.
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
--
Please Subscribe, Like (ring the bell for updates) and visit https://www.terral03.com to watch Full Report Videos. Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Google-YouTube are deleting channel content from months ago and issuing “Strikes” to deliberately take down channels presenting narratives against the “Take the Damned Covid-19 Vaccine” narrative. Google-YouTube issued their first warning on October 19, 2020, when the channel had zero warnings for years and years from the beginning. Google-YouTube then issued a Strike against my channel on October 20, 2020 for a video that was uploaded on September 09, 2020, before the Warning was issued. Then, to add insult to injury, and reveal WHOTube Elite-Genocide-Agenda Policy, Google-YouTube issued their second Strike against my channel for a video uploaded on June 23, 2020 long before issuing their first frivolous Warning.
The evidence says that WHOTube will issue their third and final Strike against my channel in the days after this current two-week suspension period is over.
https://atlasvpn.com/blog/2-million-youtube-channels-removed-with-87-of-channels-promoting-scams
WHOTube has likely already identified the video they will use to shut my channel down part of a deliberate Plan to delete content and channels voicing opinions against their Elite Bioweapon Vaccine narrative.
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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