NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 01/30/2023

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Biden keeps nominating people who have, NO CLUE about this country, or the Constitution, His latest one for the position of Fedreal judge in a District court of Washington State is another one that is disconcerting. She doesn't know that Constitution, so how can she rule by law what the Constitution says?