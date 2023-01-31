Create New Account
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 01/30/2023
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Published Yesterday

Biden keeps nominating people who have, NO CLUE about this country, or the Constitution, His latest one for the position of Fedreal judge in a District court of Washington State is another one that is disconcerting. She doesn't know that Constitution, so how can she rule by law what the Constitution says?

Keywords
truthjusticeand the american waty

