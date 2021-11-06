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Australian family flees Lockdown to begin new life in Russia. Part 3/3
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271 views • November 06, 2021
Part 3/3 of a series called Escape Australia which details the reasons why thousands of Australian families are permanently leaving Australia.
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Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
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