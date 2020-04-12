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Sweden pushes for the Mark of the Beast World Wide!!?
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836 views • April 12, 2020
ID, Wallet, Keys All In Your Hand: Sweden Moves Into The Future With Microchipping!?
Imagine carrying just about everything you need beneath the surface of your hand - your wallet, keys and ID, all in a microchip. That’s reality in Sweden, as some early-adopters implant the tiny devices beneath their skin
Imagine carrying just about everything you need beneath the surface of your hand - your wallet, keys and ID, all in a microchip. That’s reality in Sweden, as some early-adopters implant the tiny devices beneath their skin
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