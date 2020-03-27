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The Difference Between Moses and Jesus
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34 views • March 27, 2020
Are terms like 'shabbat shalom', ‘Hebrew Yeshua' (or ‘Hebrew Jeshua') important? Denominations like Seventh Day Adventists emphasise Hebraic tradition and the Ten Commandments, often to the exclusion of the teachings of Jesus, Jeshua, Yeshua, Yehoshua, or whatever you want to call him.
His new commandment - for people to love like he did - can be lost in an obsession with the Old Testament.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music: http://bensound.com
- "Psychedelic" - by Bensound
Images: https://www.flickr.com/
- "Head of Christ. artist: Ariel Agemian" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/CTF0Uj) CC BY 2.0 (effect added to original)
- "Lamb of God 05" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/xxgqHF) CC BY 2.0
- "Garden-of-Eden-Paradise" by Kim Støvring (https://goo.gl/kFHzx5) CC BY 2.0
- "42ma-c" by Kim Støvring (https://goo.gl/jkpWZO) CC BY 2.0
- "Jesus said to Matthew the tax collector, "Come Follow Me"." by Waiting For The Word (Harry Anderson) CC BY 2.0
- "Enter" by Abdullah Bin Sahl (https://goo.gl/wRWD1O) CC BY 2.0
- "MACHETE" by Marcelo Braga (https://goo.gl/l1BDt9) CC BY 2.0
https://www.wikipedia.com/
- "Universal emotions7" by Icerko Lýdia (https://goo.gl/ZlYzxk) CC BY 3.0 (cropped from original)
- "New Office" by Phil Whitehouse (https://goo.gl/td2doK) CC BY 2.0
Videos: http://www.youtibe.com
- Free Stock Footage Fireball by Free Stock Footage (https://goo.gl/yULwSM) Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
SFX:
https://freesound.org/
- "wobbly up down noise 2" by CuddleNucks (https://goo.gl/tTfVf3) CC BY 3.0
- "DunDunDunnn" by copyc4t (https://goo.gl/m7kvfw) CC BY 3.0
http://www.freesfx.co.uk/
- "ripping_explosion" CC BY
http://youtube.com
- "Cash Register" by GraphicsVirtuosity (https://goo.gl/Re3NYf) CC (reuse allowed)
His new commandment - for people to love like he did - can be lost in an obsession with the Old Testament.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music: http://bensound.com
- "Psychedelic" - by Bensound
Images: https://www.flickr.com/
- "Head of Christ. artist: Ariel Agemian" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/CTF0Uj) CC BY 2.0 (effect added to original)
- "Lamb of God 05" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/xxgqHF) CC BY 2.0
- "Garden-of-Eden-Paradise" by Kim Støvring (https://goo.gl/kFHzx5) CC BY 2.0
- "42ma-c" by Kim Støvring (https://goo.gl/jkpWZO) CC BY 2.0
- "Jesus said to Matthew the tax collector, "Come Follow Me"." by Waiting For The Word (Harry Anderson) CC BY 2.0
- "Enter" by Abdullah Bin Sahl (https://goo.gl/wRWD1O) CC BY 2.0
- "MACHETE" by Marcelo Braga (https://goo.gl/l1BDt9) CC BY 2.0
https://www.wikipedia.com/
- "Universal emotions7" by Icerko Lýdia (https://goo.gl/ZlYzxk) CC BY 3.0 (cropped from original)
- "New Office" by Phil Whitehouse (https://goo.gl/td2doK) CC BY 2.0
Videos: http://www.youtibe.com
- Free Stock Footage Fireball by Free Stock Footage (https://goo.gl/yULwSM) Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
- "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
SFX:
https://freesound.org/
- "wobbly up down noise 2" by CuddleNucks (https://goo.gl/tTfVf3) CC BY 3.0
- "DunDunDunnn" by copyc4t (https://goo.gl/m7kvfw) CC BY 3.0
http://www.freesfx.co.uk/
- "ripping_explosion" CC BY
http://youtube.com
- "Cash Register" by GraphicsVirtuosity (https://goo.gl/Re3NYf) CC (reuse allowed)
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