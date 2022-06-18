Never-Before-Seen Docs Prove Zelensky Ordered Biden’s Bioweapons Labs be DESTROYED Before Invasion

Cross Talk News.





Dasvidaniya comrades! The team shares an exclusive document, signed by Ukraine’s President Zelensky, which ordered the destruction of all military documents showing Hunter Biden’s bioweapon work in the country the day the Russian anti-Nazi air strikes began. Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall also discuss the abnormal deaths of thousands of cows in Kansas and what this means as the global famines begins.





Don't miss a minute of this fast-paced, based content brought to you by God-fearing patriots. The world will try and scare you, but Christ rules!





Tune into this new episode of CrossTalk at CrossTalkNews.com!





Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews





Call 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.





Willing to sow into everything CrossTalkNews.com is building?

BUY FOOD TO PREPARE FOR FAMINE: HeavensHarvest.com





Support our mission by donating through GiveSendGo.com/CrossTalkMission

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v18pqhu-never-before-seen-docs-prove-zelensky-ordered-bidens-bioweapons-labs-be-des.html