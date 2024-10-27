© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is Why We Need to Talk About CBDCs
Truthstream Media
A recent poll suggests over 70% of people have no idea what CBDCs are, despite the fact this programmable central bank controlled digital currency is about to be unleashed upon everyone and will fundamentally change our relationship with governments, central banks, and money forever. We need to talk. Everyone needs to talk about this. And keep talking about it. Now. Before its too late.