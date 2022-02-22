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Mirror: This is Why Most People are Going to Hell | Paul Washer, Steven Furtick, Joel Osteen, Hillsong
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145 views • February 22, 2022
Paul Washer said it's not them, it is us. Stop it!! Are we using the four spiritual laws? He shows how absurd that way of teaching is. We should give an explanation of who God is. What is the nature of God is in the Old Testament. Preachers do not teach that as you will see in this video.
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