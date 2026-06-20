Killing You Suddenly With The Vaccine Shots ~ Sudden Death of The Humans ~

In today's discussion we will talk about SIDS and vaccines papers being pulled that exposes the fact that vaccines are indeed the cause for SIDS. In addition, we will also talk about how RFK Jr. is on the war path to get transparency for why those papers were pulled. We will also talk about Tulsi Gabbard's brave stand to expose illegal gain of function research, that is still being funded by the U.S. despite president Trump has signed a bill to illegalize and stop. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode, which is episode 481: THE HIGHWIRE: SIDS COVER-UP, GAIN-OF-FUNCTION BOMBSHELLS & POLAND’S SECRET WEAPON.









References:

- E481: THE HIGHWIRE: SIDS COVER-UP, GAIN-OF-FUNCTION BOMBSHELLS & POLAND’S SECRET WEAPON

https://rumble.com/v7bhbwe-episode-481-sids-cover-up-gain-of-function-bombshells-and-polands-secret-we.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

https://rumble.com/v4u2t3f-dead-doctors-dont-lie-dr-joel-d.-wallach-b.s.-d.v.m.-n.d.-1995.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=802bffcf-01cf-44ae-8339-e5b742f3f84b

- An Inconvenient Study

https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

https://vaccinesamen.com/

- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026

https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523

- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties

https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties

- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"

https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu

- New World Order Round Table meeting - Resident Evil.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NN_1St4l_7c



