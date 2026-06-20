Killing You Suddenly With The Vaccine Shots ~ Sudden Death of The Humans ~

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In today's discussion we will talk about SIDS and vaccines papers being pulled that exposes the fact that vaccines are indeed the cause for SIDS. In addition, we will also talk about how RFK Jr. is on the war path to get transparency for why those papers were pulled. We will also talk about Tulsi Gabbard's brave stand to expose illegal gain of function research, that is still being funded by the U.S. despite president Trump has signed a bill to illegalize and stop. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode, which is episode 481: THE HIGHWIRE: SIDS COVER-UP, GAIN-OF-FUNCTION BOMBSHELLS & POLAND’S SECRET WEAPON.
References:
- E481: THE HIGHWIRE: SIDS COVER-UP, GAIN-OF-FUNCTION BOMBSHELLS & POLAND’S SECRET WEAPON
https://rumble.com/v7bhbwe-episode-481-sids-cover-up-gain-of-function-bombshells-and-polands-secret-we.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach
https://rumble.com/v4u2t3f-dead-doctors-dont-lie-dr-joel-d.-wallach-b.s.-d.v.m.-n.d.-1995.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=802bffcf-01cf-44ae-8339-e5b742f3f84b
- An Inconvenient Study
https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/
- William Casey's misinformation statement
https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce
- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri
https://vaccinesamen.com/
- We're NOT Doing This Again (Ep. 2511) - 05/08/2026
https://rumble.com/v79kbzm-were-not-doing-this-again-ep.-2511-05082026.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fb05d3de-ea8f-4bc3-b1ba-97cb18de3523
- MythBusters Episode 135: Hidden Nasties
https://mythresults.com/hidden-nasties
- The Simpsons: Episode – "The Fool Monty"
https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/House_Cat_Flu
- New World Order Round Table meeting - Resident Evil.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NN_1St4l_7c