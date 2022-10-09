Euroic Views on the Slaves of Our Enemies

The blatant hypocrisy and flagrant incongruence of the subhuman creatures known as progressives, leftists or liberals is glaringly obvious. The most accurate definition of political leftism is total surrender, utter compliance, complete submission and absolute obedience to the ruling class and the institutions they control. Being a left-wing progressive simply means being a slave to the ruling establishment. There is absolutely nothing defiant, brave, courageous or independent about left-wingers. They are the absolute antithesis of rebellion.



Euroicism on Substack:https://substack.com/profile/104909825-euroicism

Euroicism on Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9



Euroicism on Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/

Euroicism on Minds:

https://www.minds.com/euroicism/

Euroicism on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-754137

Euroicism on Gab:

https://gab.com/Euroicism

Euroicism on Goyimtv:

https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos

Euroicism on Vimeo:

https://vimeo.com/user143132062



