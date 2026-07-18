BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Got Drunk: Now in a WHEELCHAIR! Twitter/X Space
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1937 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 2 days ago

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux talks with a caller who got drunk and ended up in a wheelchair on the 17 July 2026 livestream. They discuss how the caller's accident straight to suppressed rage and helplessness rooted in a childhood where telling the truth got punished.


GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/FREEDOMAIN2026

Keywords
depressiontruthevidencephilosophyreasondeplatformingpunishmentstefan molyneuxrageresponsibilitymysticismlivestreamempiricismupb
Chapters

0:00:00Friday Night Calls Begin

0:01:08XSplit Breaks Down

0:05:57Why Depression Exists

0:14:39Childhood Silence and Anger

0:21:52Truth as a Life Mission

0:28:12Deplatforming as Discharge

0:36:02Daily Courage and Retreat

0:40:15Building Philosophy for the Future

0:50:44Turning to Mysticism

0:57:22Worry, Reality, and Action

1:02:36Privilege Behind Manifestation

1:10:42Mysticism’s Dark Side

1:14:23Reframing Reality

1:21:08Family Scapegoat Trauma

1:23:40Wheelchair and Psychosis

1:29:17Mother’s Sentimental Mask

1:34:40Honesty Attracts Quality

1:40:42Lost Daughter Mystery

1:45:50Change Requires Responsibility

1:52:02Debate on UPB

1:56:29UPB Edge Cases

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The bitter seed hiding in plain sight that rewrites the rules of blood sugar control

The bitter seed hiding in plain sight that rewrites the rules of blood sugar control

Cassie B.
Report: Dietary Adjustments May Help Improve Energy Levels

Report: Dietary Adjustments May Help Improve Energy Levels

Petra Stone
Depopulation by design: Dr. Andrew Wakefield exposes the calculated use of vaccines as a weapon to reduce global population

Depopulation by design: Dr. Andrew Wakefield exposes the calculated use of vaccines as a weapon to reduce global population

Lance D Johnson
AI-driven system discovers six new metal alloys that could reshape jet engines and nuclear power

AI-driven system discovers six new metal alloys that could reshape jet engines and nuclear power

Ramon Tomey
Weighted Vest Use During Caloric Restriction May Help Preserve Metabolism, Study Finds

Weighted Vest Use During Caloric Restriction May Help Preserve Metabolism, Study Finds

Edison Reed
Vitamin K Found to Regulate Bone Remodeling Process, Study Says

Vitamin K Found to Regulate Bone Remodeling Process, Study Says

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy