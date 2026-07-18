Got Drunk: Now in a WHEELCHAIR! Twitter/X Space

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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux talks with a caller who got drunk and ended up in a wheelchair on the 17 July 2026 livestream. They discuss how the caller's accident straight to suppressed rage and helplessness rooted in a childhood where telling the truth got punished.
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0:00:00Friday Night Calls Begin
0:01:08XSplit Breaks Down
0:05:57Why Depression Exists
0:14:39Childhood Silence and Anger
0:21:52Truth as a Life Mission
0:28:12Deplatforming as Discharge
0:36:02Daily Courage and Retreat
0:40:15Building Philosophy for the Future
0:50:44Turning to Mysticism
0:57:22Worry, Reality, and Action
1:02:36Privilege Behind Manifestation
1:10:42Mysticism’s Dark Side
1:14:23Reframing Reality
1:21:08Family Scapegoat Trauma
1:23:40Wheelchair and Psychosis
1:29:17Mother’s Sentimental Mask
1:34:40Honesty Attracts Quality
1:40:42Lost Daughter Mystery
1:45:50Change Requires Responsibility
1:52:02Debate on UPB
1:56:29UPB Edge Cases