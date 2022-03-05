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Alasdair Macleod: US-Russia Financial War Could Pop Debt Bubble
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249 views • March 05, 2022
Alasdair Macleod explains how major central banks are completely insolvent, the ECB being in the most trouble, and that this dire situation is yet to be uncovered by the markets. He thinks the financial war between the West and Russia as a result of Ukraine may be what pops the debt bubble. He discusses the rise of the World Island (China and Russia) and the retreat of the West. China and Russia have the gold, the West doesn't. World War III is a financial war taking place on a virtual battleground and he feels we've run out of time. He provides some suggestions on weathering the financial storm.
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Show Notes
When normality is exposed as a Ponzi https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/when-normality-is-exposed-as-a-ponzi
How Ukraine fits into the global jigsaw https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/how-ukraine-fits-into-the-global-jigsaw
Central banks are now insolvent https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/central-banks-are-now-insolvent
Websites
GoldMoney https://www.goldmoney.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/MacleodFinance
About Alasdair Macleod
Alasdair Macleod started his career as a stockbroker in 1970 on the London Stock Exchange. In those days, trainees learned everything: from making the tea, to corporate finance, to evaluating and dealing in equities and bonds. They learned rapidly through experience about things as diverse as mining shares and general economics. It was excellent training, and within nine years he had risen to become senior partner of his firm.
Subsequently, he held positions at director level in investment management, and worked as a mutual fund manager. Mr. Macleod also worked at a bank in Guernsey as an executive director.
For most of his 40 years in the finance industry, he has been de-mystifying macro-economic events for his investing clients. The accumulation of this experience has convinced him that unsound monetary policies are the most destructive weapon governments use against the common man. Accordingly, his mission is to educate and inform the public in layman’s terms what governments do with money and how to protect themselves from the consequences.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Show Notes
When normality is exposed as a Ponzi https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/when-normality-is-exposed-as-a-ponzi
How Ukraine fits into the global jigsaw https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/how-ukraine-fits-into-the-global-jigsaw
Central banks are now insolvent https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/central-banks-are-now-insolvent
Websites
GoldMoney https://www.goldmoney.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/MacleodFinance
About Alasdair Macleod
Alasdair Macleod started his career as a stockbroker in 1970 on the London Stock Exchange. In those days, trainees learned everything: from making the tea, to corporate finance, to evaluating and dealing in equities and bonds. They learned rapidly through experience about things as diverse as mining shares and general economics. It was excellent training, and within nine years he had risen to become senior partner of his firm.
Subsequently, he held positions at director level in investment management, and worked as a mutual fund manager. Mr. Macleod also worked at a bank in Guernsey as an executive director.
For most of his 40 years in the finance industry, he has been de-mystifying macro-economic events for his investing clients. The accumulation of this experience has convinced him that unsound monetary policies are the most destructive weapon governments use against the common man. Accordingly, his mission is to educate and inform the public in layman’s terms what governments do with money and how to protect themselves from the consequences.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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