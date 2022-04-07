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Kherson market - denazified and under the control of the Russian army
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230 views • April 07, 2022
Telegram - Rezistența Ortodoxă. | ”This is how the Kherson market looks like, which has been denazified and has come under the control of the Russian army.” | ”Așa arată piața din Herson, care a fost denazificata si a trecut sub controlul armatei ruse.”
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