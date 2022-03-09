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El Momento Ha Llegado
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12 views • March 09, 2022
Hilary Clinton espiando a Trump. Príncipe Andrés sobornando a sus victimas. Presidente Biden colapsando y nosotros la Hermandad Solar Humana Despertando. TruckConvoy2022 de Canadá ha revelado lo que muchos de nosotros ya sabíamos pero los medios censuraban; de que la gran mayoría de la humanidad esta totalmente inconforme con las medidas tan agresivas que los gobiernos han tomando basado en información incorrecta que el cartel farmacéutico les estuvo proporcionado durante estos últimos dos años.
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