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In the Nikolaev region, for the first time in four years, Russia dealt a crushing blow to 'Pervomaisky' Island. As it turned out, the Ukrainian Army and NATO forces actively used the underground structures and bunkers of this island. Ukraine and NATO also used this island to deploy electronic warfare equipment. Simply put, from this island, Ukraine and NATO monitored the northern part of the Black Sea and coordinated the work of maritime drones and sabotage groups. ........................................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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