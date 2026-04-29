Trump gets Ukraine confused with Iran?

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It seems that Trump confused Iran with Ukraine, declaring its military defeat, as he then began his favorite speech about sunken ships and downed aircraft.
"As for Ukraine [Iran], they suffered a military defeat. You wouldn't know about it if you read the fake news.
They had 159 ships — every single one of them is now underwater. That's usually a pretty good indicator.
Every one of their aircraft was shot down or destroyed."