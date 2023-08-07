Create New Account
Scott Ritter was a Speaker - Anti-war Protesters Rallied Outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Sunday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago

Dozens of anti-war protesters rallied outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on Sunday to demand a halt to military aid for Ukraine and a prompt start of peace talks between it and Russia.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

