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Anthony Fauci's Decoy of Coronavirus Deception and China’s Massive Infiltration of U.S. Virus Research Laboratories
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30 views • May 15, 2021
I uploaded this video and you may have missed it, but it is important that you watch it and share it. The link is in the descripton box below. Thank you. Mark @GlobalAgenda.
Video link: https://www.brighteon.com/27c2f081-1d74-42e9-8f8c-c4ba057d4de9
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Related links:
China’s Massive Infiltration of U.S. Virus Research Laboratories
https://www.document.no/2021/03/18/chinas-massive-infiltration-of-u-s-virus-research-laboratories/
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http://english.whiov.cas.cn/Exchange2016/International_Conferences2017/201712/t20171215_187977.html
https://reporter.nih.gov/search/YrYB6Avk_0uZjWnuBDKOIg/projects
Please join me on my Social Networks:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Video link: https://www.brighteon.com/27c2f081-1d74-42e9-8f8c-c4ba057d4de9
Related videos:
FAUCI JOKES ABOUT HIRING CCP OFFICIALS
nataliew @Rumble
https://rumble.com/embed/ve8abj/?pub=et9v9
Dr. Lawrence Sellin on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzgqTLe9SjX01M8MzIAio7Q
Related links:
China’s Massive Infiltration of U.S. Virus Research Laboratories
https://www.document.no/2021/03/18/chinas-massive-infiltration-of-u-s-virus-research-laboratories/
https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/fauci-researchers-headlined-wuhan-gain-of-function-event/
http://english.whiov.cas.cn/Exchange2016/International_Conferences2017/201712/t20171215_187977.html
https://reporter.nih.gov/search/YrYB6Avk_0uZjWnuBDKOIg/projects
Please join me on my Social Networks:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
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