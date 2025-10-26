BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
REVEALED: The True Power Of BELLS And Resonance Frequencies!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5174 followers
104 views • 2 days ago

Explore the history and stunning architecture of Yangon, Myanmar in today's video! Discover the city’s iconic golden pagodas, adorned with diamond finials and dating back over 2000 years to the time of the Buddhas. Delve into fascinating tales of ancient high technology, resonance frequency, atmospheric electricity, st elmos fire, telepathy, and teleportation as we examine the Shwedagon Pagoda, a 325ft marvel plated with 60 tons of solid gold and topped with a 76-carat diamond. Uncover the mysteries behind the Great Bell of Dhammazedi, once weighing over 300 tons before its alleged destruction by the Portuguese. Join us on this incredible journey through Yangon’s rich cultural and technological heritage!


Keywords
educationtruthhidden historytartaria
