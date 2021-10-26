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Economic Update 10/26/21 with Kirk Elliott | Flyover Conservatives
Flyover Conservatives
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Articles discussed today:
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/goldman-cuts-forecast-us-economic-growth-2021-2022-2021-10-10/
https://www.mining.com/eu-in-talks-with-china-to-avoid-catastrophic-impact-of-magnesium-crunch/
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