RT News - June 18 2025 6AM GMT

June 18, 2025

rt.com





Another night - another fierce exchange of missiles between Israel and Iran. The IDF targeted nuclear facilities on the outskirts of Tehran, while the Iranian military took aim at Israeli airbases. On a war footing - the US moves its aircraft carries to strike positions in the Persian Gulf and puts troops on high alert across the region, as Donald Trump readies to enter the conflict. Trump faces fierce opposition from some of his previously most vocal supporters, for laying waste to so many of his election promises.





