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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: “Worse Than ... 3rd Reich”
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1393 views • August 29, 2021
"All of the people who are taking part in this, including the doctors who give you the shots, including the people who order this, including the people who profit from this, including of course the government that pushes its population to get vaccinated, they are all responsible. These are true crimes against humanity."
Source: https://t.me/kappyisaac
Source: https://t.me/kappyisaac
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