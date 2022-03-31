1921 Dice che la Terra è piatta e lo può dimostrare 02 Maggio 2019

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1921 Dice che la Terra è piatta e lo può dimostrare 02 Maggio 2019
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3829 views • March 31, 2022
Link https://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov/lccn/sn87093407/1921-08-17/ed-1/seq-2/?fbclid=IwAR0atjIUh8OahjIWxGP8sTn6gJWny9yITWzlxMSaeaQa6MXDpbROJnWApNw
Per chi ancora crede che il movimento della Terra Piana sia iniziato solo qualche anno fa, in questo video viene dimostrato invece che il movimento c’è sempre stato a differenza del credo nel globo che il sistema ha imposto da soli 500 anni fa.
Per chi ancora crede che il movimento della Terra Piana sia iniziato solo qualche anno fa, in questo video viene dimostrato invece che il movimento c’è sempre stato a differenza del credo nel globo che il sistema ha imposto da soli 500 anni fa.
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