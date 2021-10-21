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My Magnetic Cornflakes Experiment - THEY REALLY ARE MAGNETIC! Experiment 01 Check all your food items!
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2293 views • October 21, 2021
Experiment 02 https://www.brighteon.com/4425160e-7377-48a0-87a3-b2a2fe465069
So, following a video I found on youtube where magnetic cereals were shown, which I posted here 3 days ago, I could hardly believe it, so I just had to check out my "HEALTHY" cornflakes to see if I had been missing something! Here's what I found. Indeed Kelloggs do list Iron in the ingredients as "Iron (Reduced Iron, iron Salt), but in what form does it get added? Here below are questions I send to Dr. Jane Ruby to see if she can clarify this question! It's quite long, but worth a read and there are links to other You Tube videos at the end!
Let me know what you think, please comment, especially if you are a food nutritionist or specialist in food science!
Dear Doctor Jane. I would like to ask you about deliberately corrupted and poisoned foods! Especially “MAGNETIC CORNFLAKES” and what you know about the type of “Iron” they add to cereals? I have always thought cornflakes were simply rolled or squeezed corn and that they were healthy to eat in with muesli, yogurt, and fruit, but it seems I am wrong! Cornflakes are actually broken down into fibres and then reconstituted into the flakes we see today. At the same time, they add all kinds of vitamins and Iron and who knows what else?
I found my cornflakes are magnetic, so when crushed, I can see what appears to be iron filings in the crushed flake and applying a neodymium magnet brings out the iron and they can be moved around on white paper with a magnet on the underside. Even whole flakes floated on water are attracted to the magnet.
So my question is, would you consider this normal, and is it safe for human consumption? In what form should iron be added to food for it to be safe? We know we need Iron in our diet! Are these simply iron filings added?
I have come to conclusions about these conglomerate investment companies that few do, major shares being owned by the largest Investment companies like Vanguard and Black Rock. They are for-profit only and care not a jot about your health and the VAX SCENE we see today is their latest scam on the wide world. Now they seem to want to kill us all, you can see this as plain as daylight now, but this has been the case from the turn of the 1900’s!
It is said of Big Pharma that a good customer is one who is sick but remains alive so they can keep paying the bill to the Oil Pharma of the Rockefellers and cohorts! Being healthy or dead is of no financial benefit to Big Pharma, but lingering sickness is where the profit lies!
When we see Bayer and similar companies with pesticides divisions to spray our crops with, that leak into food and make us sick, only to provide us with Pharma to cure the illness they create, it can be seen as a closed profit system. I have termed it “In Bed (sick) with Bayer” In addition when they add all kinds of Pharma-type preservatives to our food, re-naming these additives so we don’t know what we are ingesting, they can silently get away with murder!
Am I too cynical? I think not, you only have to follow the paid for science and the money that funds it! Science is all about questioning, so why is the science narrative to be accepted? We should question everything!
So, I am testing all foods now, since we have seen magnetic meats and people who are magnetic, hanging spanners from their bodies, this cannot be good! Is this “Iron” injection into the food to make us receptive to radio waves? 5G? This spreads out into many fields, not just food and health, but now electronics and wifi, internet and 5G which I don’t have so much knowledge of!
This subject is game for the “conspiracy theory” label, but then I tell my friends that “Conspiracy Theorists” are only those who are attempting to question the conspiracy, like science, we want to know, so we are testing the deep dark conspiracy that is hidden from public view! So, all scientists must also be conspiracy theorists, since many who are well experienced also question the science! Thus, conspiracy theorists are nothing more than those who question the paid-for science and the standard narrative! Welcome to the conspiracy theorists world. This includes all medical professionals willing to question and stand up! Be not afraid to question!
I searched a few videos online about magnetic cereals which may be of interest, I have successfully replicated this with cornflakes! Am I too cynical?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHqN-Be5nlU&;t=32s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjY0Wj_pUKg&;t=1s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DaVJeI5l2hg&;t=1s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DaVJeI5l2hg&;t=1s
So, following a video I found on youtube where magnetic cereals were shown, which I posted here 3 days ago, I could hardly believe it, so I just had to check out my "HEALTHY" cornflakes to see if I had been missing something! Here's what I found. Indeed Kelloggs do list Iron in the ingredients as "Iron (Reduced Iron, iron Salt), but in what form does it get added? Here below are questions I send to Dr. Jane Ruby to see if she can clarify this question! It's quite long, but worth a read and there are links to other You Tube videos at the end!
Let me know what you think, please comment, especially if you are a food nutritionist or specialist in food science!
Dear Doctor Jane. I would like to ask you about deliberately corrupted and poisoned foods! Especially “MAGNETIC CORNFLAKES” and what you know about the type of “Iron” they add to cereals? I have always thought cornflakes were simply rolled or squeezed corn and that they were healthy to eat in with muesli, yogurt, and fruit, but it seems I am wrong! Cornflakes are actually broken down into fibres and then reconstituted into the flakes we see today. At the same time, they add all kinds of vitamins and Iron and who knows what else?
I found my cornflakes are magnetic, so when crushed, I can see what appears to be iron filings in the crushed flake and applying a neodymium magnet brings out the iron and they can be moved around on white paper with a magnet on the underside. Even whole flakes floated on water are attracted to the magnet.
So my question is, would you consider this normal, and is it safe for human consumption? In what form should iron be added to food for it to be safe? We know we need Iron in our diet! Are these simply iron filings added?
I have come to conclusions about these conglomerate investment companies that few do, major shares being owned by the largest Investment companies like Vanguard and Black Rock. They are for-profit only and care not a jot about your health and the VAX SCENE we see today is their latest scam on the wide world. Now they seem to want to kill us all, you can see this as plain as daylight now, but this has been the case from the turn of the 1900’s!
It is said of Big Pharma that a good customer is one who is sick but remains alive so they can keep paying the bill to the Oil Pharma of the Rockefellers and cohorts! Being healthy or dead is of no financial benefit to Big Pharma, but lingering sickness is where the profit lies!
When we see Bayer and similar companies with pesticides divisions to spray our crops with, that leak into food and make us sick, only to provide us with Pharma to cure the illness they create, it can be seen as a closed profit system. I have termed it “In Bed (sick) with Bayer” In addition when they add all kinds of Pharma-type preservatives to our food, re-naming these additives so we don’t know what we are ingesting, they can silently get away with murder!
Am I too cynical? I think not, you only have to follow the paid for science and the money that funds it! Science is all about questioning, so why is the science narrative to be accepted? We should question everything!
So, I am testing all foods now, since we have seen magnetic meats and people who are magnetic, hanging spanners from their bodies, this cannot be good! Is this “Iron” injection into the food to make us receptive to radio waves? 5G? This spreads out into many fields, not just food and health, but now electronics and wifi, internet and 5G which I don’t have so much knowledge of!
This subject is game for the “conspiracy theory” label, but then I tell my friends that “Conspiracy Theorists” are only those who are attempting to question the conspiracy, like science, we want to know, so we are testing the deep dark conspiracy that is hidden from public view! So, all scientists must also be conspiracy theorists, since many who are well experienced also question the science! Thus, conspiracy theorists are nothing more than those who question the paid-for science and the standard narrative! Welcome to the conspiracy theorists world. This includes all medical professionals willing to question and stand up! Be not afraid to question!
I searched a few videos online about magnetic cereals which may be of interest, I have successfully replicated this with cornflakes! Am I too cynical?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHqN-Be5nlU&;t=32s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjY0Wj_pUKg&;t=1s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DaVJeI5l2hg&;t=1s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DaVJeI5l2hg&;t=1s
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