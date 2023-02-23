Here’s How Experiencing Depression Can Change Your Perspective

Here's how depression can change the way you see the world:
In this video, Holly Barker, Ph.D., a Stafford Fox Centenary Fellow of Rare Cancer Biology and Genomics, shares how experiencing depression has changed her perception and approach towards people going through the same struggle. 👇
According to Holly, going through depression helped her see the importance of seeing things with a little more empathy, because a little empathy towards people with depression can go a long way! 🙌
heck out the website in my profile to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.