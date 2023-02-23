Create New Account
Here’s How Experiencing Depression Can Change Your Perspective
Published 15 hours ago |

Here's how depression can change the way you see the world:

In this video, Holly Barker, Ph.D., a Stafford Fox Centenary Fellow of Rare Cancer Biology and Genomics, shares how experiencing depression has changed her perception and approach towards people going through the same struggle. 👇

According to Holly, going through depression helped her see the importance of seeing things with a little more empathy, because a little empathy towards people with depression can go a long way! 🙌

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
depressionanxietydepressionsupport

