Arizona Election Day Tabulators Failed at 235 TIMES the regulated failure rate!!!

MCRC Vice Chair Shelby Busch testifies in front of the Arizona Senate that on Election Day, tabulators failed at 235 TIMES the Election Assistance Commission’s regulated failure rates.
Incredible. And we’re supposed to believe the election was legitimate?
Source: https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4093
