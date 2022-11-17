Create New Account
UNREAL. Parent in @ friscoisd reads from a pornographic book available to kids
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 12 days ago |

UNREAL. "Parent in @ friscoisd reads from a pornographic book available to kids. A board member stops her and says “there’s a child in our board room.”

They acknowledge it’s inappropriate to read in front of children but these books can be in the school library. Make it make sense"

