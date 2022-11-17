UNREAL. "Parent in @ friscoisd reads from a pornographic book available to kids. A board member stops her and says “there’s a child in our board room.”



They acknowledge it’s inappropriate to read in front of children but these books can be in the school library. Make it make sense"





