Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Number one Enemy of the State: the Octopus in State Guise Ivo Sasek | www.kla.tv/27427
channel image
Kla.TV - English
139 Subscribers
14 views
Published Yesterday

The 19th AZK focusses on the problem of failed state power and the ruined judiciary system. For the justice system still lets vaccine-murderer Pfizer go unpunished, despite its new 100 Billion € deal with the EU - for 5,4 Billion vaccine doses. And this contract expressly states that efficacy, side-effects and long-term effects are unknown. So this is another mass-experiment! All speeches show clearly that nothing and nobody may keep us from a thorough reappraisal of the Covid world-fraud. Not even the worst world-crises - as they could be staged specifically to distract us…

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27427

👉 Video Text & Sources:: https://kla.tv/27427/pdf


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


• https://unwiderlegbarefakt.wixsite.com/wahrheitsiegt/post/ein-brief-von-albert-pike-aus-dem-jahr-1871-enth%C3%BCllt-den-plan-der-illuminaten-f%C3%BCr-den-3-weltkrieg

• https://www.tagesschau.de/investigativ/kontraste/corona-impfstoffe-klagen-100.html


• https://www.mwgfd.org/2023/07/strafanzeige-gegen-die-bundesregierung-wegen-hochverrats-am-deutschen-volk


• https://www.etl-rechtsanwaelte.de/aktuelles/erste-gerichtsentscheidungen-zum-coronavirus


• https://www.ots.at/presseaussendung/OTS_20220224_OTS0124/strafanzeige-gegen-bm-mueckstein-und-nationales-impfgremium


• https://www.diepresse.com/5928264/strafanzeige-gegen-kurz-und-co-wegen-corona-verordnungen)


• https://transition-news.org/wegen-amtsmissbrauch-strafanzeige-gegen-alain-berset


• https://www.srf.ch/news/schweiz/folgen-der-covid-impfung-darum-geht-es-bei-der-strafanzeige-gegen-swissmedic


• https://weltwoche.ch/daily/strafanzeige-gegen-fuehrungspersonal-der-srg-und-der-serafe-verein-wirft-ueber-50-personen-organisierte-kriminalitaet-vor-es-geht-um-die-berichterstattung-rund-um-covid-19


• https://childrenshealthdefense.org/legal_justice/litigation-efforts/#battery-lawsui


• https://archive.is/3hYgA#selection-211.0-215.249


• https://correctiv.org/faktencheck/2022/01/13/nein-bill-gates-und-boris-johnson-werden-nicht-vor-dem-internationalen-strafgerichtshof-angeklagt


• https://wegleitung.ekas.ch/uebersicht-wegleitung/arbeitsorganisation/arbeitskleidung-psa-persoenliche-schutzausruestungen/atemschutz/


• https://www.suva.ch/de-ch/praevention/lebenswichtige-regeln-und-bestimmungen/gut-geschuetzt-mit-persoenlicher-schutzausruestung/atemschutzmasken-bei-der-arbeit/utilisation-correcte-des-masques-de-protection-respiratoire#state=%5Banchor-910F69B8-723A-491E-ABDD-174B8CC9D3D5%5D


• https://www.rnd.de/politik/hier-wurden-die-meisten-bussgelder-wegen-verstoessen-gegen-die-corona-massnahmen-verhaengt-ZR2FRHEFVJFRBHMJOPERUSFZ4E.html


• https://www.oe24.at/coronavirus/aktion-scharf-schon-jetzt-ueber-1300-corona-strafanzeigen/422586119


• https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/ausland/corona-strafen-in-slowenien-wegen-verfassungswidrigkeit-erstattet-18875768.html


• https://www.etl-rechtsanwaelte.de/aktuelles/erste-gerichtsentscheidungen-zum-coronavirus


• https://tkp.at/2023/10/26/ungeschwaerzter-vertrag-eu-pfizer-wirksamkeit-nebenwirkung-und-langzeitfolgen-unbekannt/


• Quelle: Schweizerzeit, 13. Oktober 2023, S. 24


• https://gloria.tv/post/bWJAMtbNyqQP4yW1SxuQrVTzr


• https://www.moviepilot.de/movies/dallas-in-switzerland)


• https://webdrive.elaion.ch/public/3c1b51e4a4e

All sources: www.kla.tv/27427

Keywords
justicefailed statepfizerazkmass experimentivo sasekworld fraud

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket