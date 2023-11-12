Number one Enemy of the State: the Octopus in State Guise Ivo Sasek | www.kla.tv/27427

The 19th AZK focusses on
the problem of failed state power and the ruined judiciary system. For the
justice system still lets vaccine-murderer Pfizer go unpunished, despite its
new 100 Billion € deal with the EU - for 5,4 Billion vaccine doses. And this
contract expressly states that efficacy, side-effects and long-term effects are
unknown. So this is another mass-experiment! All speeches show clearly that
nothing and nobody may keep us from a thorough reappraisal of the Covid
world-fraud. Not even the worst world-crises - as they could be staged
specifically to distract us…
👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27427
👉 Video Text & Sources:: https://kla.tv/27427/pdf
