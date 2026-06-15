Netanyahu hints at PERMANENT OCCUPATION of southern Lebanon



💬 “We will remain in the various ‘security zones’ we have captured for as long as necessary in order to protect the state,” he said in a nationally televised statement.



Reminder that Israel has illegally occupied parts of Syria for decades under a similar pretext.



Iran has repeatedly stated that there can be no peace deal without Lebanon.



Netanyahu now is trying to test that ultimatum to the limits.

Adding:

✡️ ‘Greater Israel’ project in action? IDF caught unilaterally redrawing maps of borders with neighbors



The Israeli military is putting out maps which don’t show the true extent of its presence in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, with OSINT investigators calculating that the IDF’s footprint actually stretches a whopping ~1K sq km into its neighbors’ sovereign territory.



The added land constitutes ~5% of Israel’s total pre-2023 area, making it the biggest seizure of other countries’ territory since 1967.



The analysis, conducted for Al Jazeera by comparing official maps with satellite imagery, GIS and ACLED info, shows:



🔴 Israel’s occupation of Gaza jutting far beyond the ‘Yellow Line’ in the ceasefire agreement (with fears it could reach 70% of the small 365 sq. km strip)



🔴 its Lebanon invasion wedged beyond the 570 sq. km “buffer zone” which the IDF carved out for itself under the April ceasefire



🔴 a “silent” Syrian zone that nobody, including the country’s al-Qaeda government, wants to talk about, consisting of 235 sq km of Syrian land, including incursions beyond the Golan Heights – which Israel occupied in 1967 and annexed in the 80s, north toward Jabel al-Sheikh (putting Israeli forces ~40 km from Damascus), and into Deraa province.



Risky strategy



The occupation in all three countries may be designed to satiate Netanyahu’s base, hungry for at least some signs of victory after years of wars across multiple fronts which have impacted ordinary Israelis more than any conflict since the Yom Kippur War in 1973.



But the strategy is fraught with danger, as some actors – particularly Hezbollah in Lebanon, have more than capable of challenging the IDF’s conventional superiority using low-cost drones and air defense systems. Hezbollah has proved time and time again since the 80s that any occupation of Lebanese territory will become a bloody quagmire the IDF will sooner or later seek to extricate itself from.







@geopolitics_prime





