THE TWO WITNESSES ARE HERE?

The world is full of delusional people who act arbitrarily and in isolation. This video explores how the concept of two witnesses, which is repeated throughout the Bible, acts as a natural safeguard against veering off the rails. In the Old Testament the concept was used as a protection against false accusations in criminal matters. In the New Testament, Jesus sent his disciples off two-by-two to preach the Gospel, and He taught that He would (only?) be present where two or more believers are gathered in His name. This film explores how the power of God is unleashed through the unity of believers. For this to happen, however, there is the need for accountability in all areas of their lives. It concludes by revealing an important principle for identifying The Two Witnesses - those two End Time prophets mentioned in The Book of Revelation who are gifted with supernatural powers. Check out this video to see what this is!

