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YOUNG WOMAN SEVERELY AND PERMANENTLY INJURED BY PFIZER POISON MYOCARDITIS
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32 views • October 09, 2021
ATHENS, GREECE – A 30-year-old woman has developed myocarditis after her second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Mariza Provata, a teacher, got the shot on September 28th. She immediately suffered multiple health problems.
She was admitted to the intensive care unit two days later after being diagnosed with myocarditis. “The Pfizer vaccine sent me to the hospital,” said Mariza from her hospital bed. Source: Bootcamp. If you like this video you may also like some of these. Living organisms in the vaccine, Antarctica, Adverse reactions, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, shortages and more:
HORROR: Exclusive VIDEO Captures "Organism" From Vaxxed Soldier's Body
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P74IresqcVqZ/
She was admitted to the intensive care unit two days later after being diagnosed with myocarditis. “The Pfizer vaccine sent me to the hospital,” said Mariza from her hospital bed. Source: Bootcamp. If you like this video you may also like some of these. Living organisms in the vaccine, Antarctica, Adverse reactions, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, shortages and more:
HORROR: Exclusive VIDEO Captures "Organism" From Vaxxed Soldier's Body
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P74IresqcVqZ/
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