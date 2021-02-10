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The PCR Test Can Kill You and Can Be Used to Vaccinate You
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271 views • February 10, 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman - 9 Feb 2021
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains how and why the PCR test kills and how it can be used to deliver a vaccine to those who have declined vaccinations. Is this happening already?
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains how and why the PCR test kills and how it can be used to deliver a vaccine to those who have declined vaccinations. Is this happening already?
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