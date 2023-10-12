Hannes & Miel Noir : Revolution

Vocals: Hannes & Marcel P.
Guitars: Sam
Other instruments: Marcel P.
Music & lyrics: Marcel P.
Video by T.M.
This song was written and recorded in 2022. It was inspired by the pro-freedom rallies in Germany during the times of the unconstitutional Covid-regime. Originally intended for Hannes and his former duet partner XN, it morphed into a collaboration with Miel Noir. Thanks to Hannes for inviting me to join as a partner among his numerous genre-crossing collaborative efforts! This song is dedicated to those who stood up against neo-communist totalitarianism.
Marcel P.
