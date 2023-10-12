Create New Account
Hannes & Miel Noir : Revolution
channel image
Miel Noir
1 Subscribers
3 views
Published Thursday

Vocals: Hannes & Marcel P.

Guitars: Sam

Other instruments: Marcel P.

Music & lyrics: Marcel P.

Video by T.M.


This song was written and recorded in 2022. It was inspired by the pro-freedom rallies in Germany during the times of the unconstitutional Covid-regime. Originally intended for Hannes and his former duet partner XN, it morphed into a collaboration with Miel Noir. Thanks to Hannes for inviting me to join as a partner among his numerous genre-crossing collaborative efforts! This song is dedicated to those who stood up against neo-communist totalitarianism.

Marcel P.

Keywords
protestgothicindustrialelectrodarkwaveneofolkkategorie c

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket