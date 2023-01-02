The Immune System Needs Sunlight, Sleep, and Fluoride-Free Water Says Dr. Lorraine Day (Part 2)

There is enough fluoride in a tube of toothpaste to kill a child, but you won’t hear that from your local dentist! Dr. Lorraine Day is a former orthopedic trauma surgeon and prolific author who was healed holistically from a terminal cancer diagnosis over 30 years ago by following God’s health plan. She exposes the horrifying effects of fluoride and discusses the dirty details of the Rockefeller family’s influence on modern medicine. Lorraine also discusses the importance of getting outside and exercising, how we can best avoid toxins in our environment, and why we should skip processed foods. Lorraine advises everyone to eat as organically as possible and to absorb as much sunlight as they can to improve and maintain a healthy immune system.
TAKEAWAYS
It is critical we get outdoors daily and breathe fresh air along with absorbing natural sunlight to properly maintain our melatonin levels
The healing hormones of the body are produced between 10 PM and 2 AM every night
A disruption of the circadian rhythm can be detrimental and even fatal to our health
In California, it is against the law to treat cancer with anything other than chemo, radiation, or surgery
