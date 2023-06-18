Father's Day Message to All Single Dads, The Trials and Tribulations
vid notes,
Hand out sheriff
CS line payments
DV line
Victim assisst
Del Mar fair Homebrew
pomegramate mead
dealing with nannys, striper to religious freak
social duties,
going to library
author
pta meetings
stage mom, never in coat room
karate,
dance,
soccer,
baseball, leave on pledge, prayers
camping,
no sleep overs for daughter, pedophile
harley to school, screaming eagles
suv’’s
dating woes, baby sitter, costs
leaving RSP
gamble move here,
everybody hates chris
death penalty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.