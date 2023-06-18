Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Father's Day Message to All Single Dads, The Trials and Tribulations
13 views
channel image
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
Published 21 hours ago |
Donate

Father's Day Message to All Single Dads, The Trials and Tribulations


vid notes,

Hand out sheriff

CS line payments

DV line

Victim assisst


Del Mar fair Homebrew

pomegramate mead


dealing with nannys, striper to religious freak


social duties,

going to library

author

pta meetings

stage mom, never in coat room

karate,

dance,

soccer,

baseball, leave on pledge, prayers

camping,

no sleep overs for daughter, pedophile


harley to school, screaming eagles

suv’’s


dating woes, baby sitter, costs



leaving RSP

gamble move here,

everybody hates chris



death penalty


Keywords
daydadsfatherssingle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket