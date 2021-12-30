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CCR Weekly #4 - Segment 1
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10 views • December 30, 2021
Show Notes Here:
https://coursecorrectionradio.com/202...
***SPONSOR***
https://nystv.org/
CHECK OUT
http://shakeandwakeradio.com/
make sure you guys check out Shake and Wake radio, Thank you Annie for carrying our Show!!! WE LOVE YOU!!!!
Sort for the inconvenience, but we were never able to get the final segment of this episode recorded.
https://coursecorrectionradio.com/202...
***SPONSOR***
https://nystv.org/
CHECK OUT
http://shakeandwakeradio.com/
make sure you guys check out Shake and Wake radio, Thank you Annie for carrying our Show!!! WE LOVE YOU!!!!
Sort for the inconvenience, but we were never able to get the final segment of this episode recorded.
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