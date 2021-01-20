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A Brain Boost for Your Health and Life
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61 views • January 20, 2021
“One of my mottos is ‘no brain left behind’, and I love the most complex cases,” says Kristen Willeumier. Surprisingly, some of those complex cases can be solved through natural, simple means. Tune in to learn:
Whether depression and other psychiatric conditions actually produces changes in the brain that can be detected via electrical and functional scans
Which supplement is critical to brain health, and why it’s particularly important for people with neuropsychiatric disorders
Why using benzodiazepines like Ambien and Xanax for better sleep can actually produce the opposite effect
How drinking more water can help you lose weight
Neuroscientist and author of Biohack Your Brain: How to Boost Cognitive Health, Performance & Power, Kristen Willeumier, spent nearly a decade in academic science before taking a job at Amen Clinics, an outpatient psychiatric clinic focused on treating complex psychiatric disorders using neuroimaging. She was hired to fulfill two roles: director of research for the clinical imaging department, where she focused on the transformational impact of neuroimaging on psychiatric practice, and director of nutrition and nutraceuticals, where her goal was to determine how nutritional supplements can change brain function. During her time at Amen Clinics, she also assumed a brain health educator role, helping patients understand brain health and how to keep it in tip-top shape.
Willeumier works with a range of conditions, including anxiety, depression, ADHD, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, brain fog, tremors, obesity, and glioblastoma. She takes an individualized approach to each case, which begins with baseline labs, an analysis of the person’s diet, a determination of how nutraceuticals can help address the specific issues at hand, and possibly neurocognitive testing, neuropsychiatric assessments, and/or neuroimaging to get an idea of how the brain is functioning, and whether certain parts of the brain are working too hard or not enough.
In addition to dietary and lifestyle changes, a number of tools are at Willeumier’s disposal, including neurofeedback therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), hyperbaric oxygen therapy, IV therapy, and genetic testing.
Along with sharing her personal practices for maintaining a sharp mind and low stress levels, Willeumier gives brain health tips, lists some of the best foods for a healthy brain and good hydration, explains how to go about choosing between diets like ketogenic and vegan, and recommends one diet in particular for slowing cognitive decline.
Find her book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and HarperCollins, and learn more about her work or reach out for a consult by visiting https://www.drwilleumier.com/.
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
Whether depression and other psychiatric conditions actually produces changes in the brain that can be detected via electrical and functional scans
Which supplement is critical to brain health, and why it’s particularly important for people with neuropsychiatric disorders
Why using benzodiazepines like Ambien and Xanax for better sleep can actually produce the opposite effect
How drinking more water can help you lose weight
Neuroscientist and author of Biohack Your Brain: How to Boost Cognitive Health, Performance & Power, Kristen Willeumier, spent nearly a decade in academic science before taking a job at Amen Clinics, an outpatient psychiatric clinic focused on treating complex psychiatric disorders using neuroimaging. She was hired to fulfill two roles: director of research for the clinical imaging department, where she focused on the transformational impact of neuroimaging on psychiatric practice, and director of nutrition and nutraceuticals, where her goal was to determine how nutritional supplements can change brain function. During her time at Amen Clinics, she also assumed a brain health educator role, helping patients understand brain health and how to keep it in tip-top shape.
Willeumier works with a range of conditions, including anxiety, depression, ADHD, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, brain fog, tremors, obesity, and glioblastoma. She takes an individualized approach to each case, which begins with baseline labs, an analysis of the person’s diet, a determination of how nutraceuticals can help address the specific issues at hand, and possibly neurocognitive testing, neuropsychiatric assessments, and/or neuroimaging to get an idea of how the brain is functioning, and whether certain parts of the brain are working too hard or not enough.
In addition to dietary and lifestyle changes, a number of tools are at Willeumier’s disposal, including neurofeedback therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), hyperbaric oxygen therapy, IV therapy, and genetic testing.
Along with sharing her personal practices for maintaining a sharp mind and low stress levels, Willeumier gives brain health tips, lists some of the best foods for a healthy brain and good hydration, explains how to go about choosing between diets like ketogenic and vegan, and recommends one diet in particular for slowing cognitive decline.
Find her book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and HarperCollins, and learn more about her work or reach out for a consult by visiting https://www.drwilleumier.com/.
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
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