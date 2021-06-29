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Justin Bieber - Love Yourself Cover - Yung Knowledge
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2 views • June 29, 2021
Check out Yung Knowledge's remix / cover version of Justin Bieber's Love Yourself
#YungKnowledge #JustinBieber #JustinBieberLoveYourself
Be sure to subscribe to Yung Knowledge's Youtube Channel here
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6oNySKi09mEChoL5sm7QKw
Follow me on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/1andonlyyk
#YungKnowledge #JustinBieber #JustinBieberLoveYourself
Be sure to subscribe to Yung Knowledge's Youtube Channel here
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6oNySKi09mEChoL5sm7QKw
Follow me on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/1andonlyyk
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