RED ALERT! Globalist Deep State Prepping US for MASSIVE False Flag Attacks as Pretext for Martial Law, Permanent One-party Dictatorship – THURSDAY FULL SHOW 9/1/22

Biden is OPENLY admitting he wants to use America’s military against the people while Democrats are accusing Republicans of preparing for terror with NO EVIDENCE. It’s clear they know there is a political realignment against them and they are desperate to stop it at ALL COSTS!

Discover the Death Star Plans to stop the NWO with Alex Jones’ new book, ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World‘ that’s topping Amazon’s charts despite the unprecedented censorship & political persecution against Infowars! https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones

Order Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ that eloquently delivers a full analysis on the global elite's international conspiracy to enslave humanity!

Take advantage of our biggest discounts of the year RIGHT NOW at the Infowars Store!

Be sure to order your autographed copy of Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ while they’re still available!

‘Alex’s War’, the explosive documentary that goes behind the scenes at Infowars and has unprecedented personal interviews with Alex Jones, is NOW available at the Infowars Store!