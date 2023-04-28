Create New Account
Natalie Winters exposes that Anthony Fauci, as well as several U.S. federal agencies, such as the DoD, USAID, and the CDC, have supported the biological lab in Sudan
04/26/2023 Natalie Winters exposes that Anthony Fauci, as well as several U.S. federal agencies, such as the DoD, USAID, and the CDC, have supported the biological lab in Sudan, which has now been seized by militants, which the WHO claims could cause some lab release that would bring deadly pathogens.


04/26/2023 娜塔莉·温特斯爆料称，安东尼·福奇以及美国若干联邦机构，如国防部、美国国际开发署和疾控中心，都曾支持苏丹的生物实验室，现在该实验室已被武装分子占领，世卫组织声称这可能会造成某种实验室泄漏，释放出非常危险的病原体。


