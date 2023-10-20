RISING CRESCENDO OF ANTI-JEW HATE: Count The Blood Libels From Harrison Smith REBUTTAL BY ALEX JONES

Virtually drooling with hatred for Israel, the now beyond cringe Harrison Smith shows what ignorance of the region and the Bible can do to a person. There was not even any hint of fairness in his angry diatribe, which Alex Jones then corrects! See if you can count the blood libels against Jews and the State of Israel! Shows originally aired on 10/18/2023... go to banned.video to see the original American Journal and Infowars programs.

