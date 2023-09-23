Bill Gates Pumps Millions Into Legalizing Pedophilia ‘Kids Are Sexual Beings’

Jim Crenshaw





Sep 22, 2023





Globalist billionaire Bill Gates has been exposed pumping tens of millions of dollars into the campaign to remove the age of consent around the world, arguing that children are “sexual beings”, and essentially making young children fair game at the hands of pedophiles.





Pedophiles regardless of who they are need to be punished in the harshest way. He loved to travel to Epstein's Island. One of the most evil men on earth is Bill Gates.

Source: https://thepeoplesvoice.tv





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/57xWzeK7sQmy/