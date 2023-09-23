Create New Account
Bill Gates Pumps Millions Into Legalizing Pedophilia ‘Kids Are Sexual Beings’
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago

Jim Crenshaw


Sep 22, 2023


Globalist billionaire Bill Gates has been exposed pumping tens of millions of dollars into the campaign to remove the age of consent around the world, arguing that children are “sexual beings”, and essentially making young children fair game at the hands of pedophiles.


Pedophiles regardless of who they are need to be punished in the harshest way. He loved to travel to Epstein's Island. One of the most evil men on earth is Bill Gates.

Source: https://thepeoplesvoice.tv


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/57xWzeK7sQmy/

childrenkidspedophiliapedosbill gatesage of consentmillions of dollarslegalizingsexual beings

