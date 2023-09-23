Bill Gates Pumps Millions Into Legalizing Pedophilia ‘Kids Are Sexual Beings’

Jim Crenshaw
Sep 22, 2023
Globalist billionaire Bill Gates has been exposed pumping tens of millions of dollars into the campaign to remove the age of consent around the world, arguing that children are “sexual beings”, and essentially making young children fair game at the hands of pedophiles.
Pedophiles regardless of who they are need to be punished in the harshest way. He loved to travel to Epstein's Island. One of the most evil men on earth is Bill Gates.
Source: https://thepeoplesvoice.tv
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/57xWzeK7sQmy/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.