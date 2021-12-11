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X22 Report B 12. 10. 21.
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270 views • December 11, 2021
Ep. 2649b - Scavino Message Received, Assange Key To DNC ’Source’ ‘Hack’ ‘187’
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The [DS] is getting hit from all sides. The conspiracies have now become the truth and the fake news has now become the conspiracy. The [DS] has lost the narrative, as time goes on the enemy people will be on full display the American public. The US is trying to extradite Assange back to the states, he is the source and key to SR and the hack. Think Durham. Scavino sends message letting us know that the fake news is about to go down, they are the enemy of the people and the people are about to get their voice back.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
The [DS] is getting hit from all sides. The conspiracies have now become the truth and the fake news has now become the conspiracy. The [DS] has lost the narrative, as time goes on the enemy people will be on full display the American public. The US is trying to extradite Assange back to the states, he is the source and key to SR and the hack. Think Durham. Scavino sends message letting us know that the fake news is about to go down, they are the enemy of the people and the people are about to get their voice back.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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