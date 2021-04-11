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The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 19:1-10
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10 views • April 11, 2021
The Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke
Session 6 - LUKE 19:1-10
SINNERS? Acceptance Awaits Those Who Seek Jesus In Repentance.
LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-niv-spring-2021-P005821081
Many of us have a list of people we would like to meet perhaps a celebrity, an author, or an athlete who plays for our favorite team. We think that if we can get close to them they might respond kindly to our request for a selfie or an autograph. We certainly wouldn't expect them to invite us to lunch or to visit our home. Yet that is what happened to a tax collector when he climbed a tree just to get a glimpse of Jesus. That tax collector found acceptance and forgiveness, which is what Jesus offers us as well. Name someone you want to meet. What is it about that person that draws you to them?
Session 6 - LUKE 19:1-10
SINNERS? Acceptance Awaits Those Who Seek Jesus In Repentance.
LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-niv-spring-2021-P005821081
Many of us have a list of people we would like to meet perhaps a celebrity, an author, or an athlete who plays for our favorite team. We think that if we can get close to them they might respond kindly to our request for a selfie or an autograph. We certainly wouldn't expect them to invite us to lunch or to visit our home. Yet that is what happened to a tax collector when he climbed a tree just to get a glimpse of Jesus. That tax collector found acceptance and forgiveness, which is what Jesus offers us as well. Name someone you want to meet. What is it about that person that draws you to them?
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