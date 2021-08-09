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On Freedom. Epic Speech by Senator Malcolm Roberts
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71 views • August 09, 2021
The side that is locking people up for the crime of being healthy, arresting protesters, pepper spraying kids, beating up grannies, banning books and electronic messages, censoring social media, sending threatening letters, forcing small businesses to close, urging people to dob in dissenters and banning safe drugs that have worked for 60 years are all on the wrong side of history.
Transcript: https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/on-freedom/
AUSTRALIAN SENATOR MALCOLM ROBERTS EPIC SPEECH ON FREEDOM 4-8-2021
Transcript: https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/on-freedom/
AUSTRALIAN SENATOR MALCOLM ROBERTS EPIC SPEECH ON FREEDOM 4-8-2021
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