Zionism and the Creation of Israel - Reese Report, Oct 17, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago

Zionism and the Creation of Israel - Reese Report, Oct 17, 2023

https://gregreese.substack.com/

https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese

https://reesereport.com/#donate

--

Adding:

Galatians 3:16

New International Version

16 The promises were spoken to Abraham and to his seed. Scripture does not say “and to seeds,” meaning many people, but “and to your seed,”[a] meaning one person, who is Christ.

--

The land of Abraham, seems to be for Christians, those who are one with Jesus Christ. 

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

