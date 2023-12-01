Zionism and the Creation of Israel - Reese Report, Oct 17, 2023
https://gregreese.substack.com/
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
https://reesereport.com/#donate
--
Adding:
Galatians 3:16
New International Version
16 The promises were spoken to Abraham and to his seed. Scripture does not say “and to seeds,” meaning many people, but “and to your seed,”[a] meaning one person, who is Christ.
--
The land of Abraham, seems to be for Christians, those who are one with Jesus Christ.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.