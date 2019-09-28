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Top 10 RIDICULOUS Lies North Korea Has Told the World
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8 views • September 28, 2019
There are some hilarious lies North Koreans are made to believe. Thanks to the North Korea propaganda machine, North Koreans believe that Kim Jong-il invented hamburgers, never pooped or peed and was the greatest at everything. Even more impressive, North Korea apparently has a wonder drug that makes people taller. WatchMojo counts down ten pieces of propaganda North Korea tries to pass off as fact.
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